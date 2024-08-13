Rajasthan man who married Pakistan woman by giving Triple Talaq to wife arrested

Jaipur, Aug 13 A 35-year-old man in Rajasthan who married a Pakistani woman after giving Triple Talaq to the woman with whom he was already married has been arrested here after his wife had filed a complaint against him following which a lookout notice was issued, an official said on Tuesday.

The police detained Rehman Khan, a resident of Churu, at Jaipur airport as soon as he arrived from Kuwait.

His wife in India, Farida Bano (29), had filed a case against him for giving triple talaq over mobile phone as well as harassing her for dowry. The Rajasthan Police had issued a lookout notice against the youth after the case was filed.

DSP Ranveer Singh said that Farida Bano, a resident of Bhadra in Hanumangarh, got married to Rehman Khan on March 17, 2011. They had a son and a daughter.

Rehman then went to Kuwait and started a transport business there. In between, he also used to visit Churu.

Rehman had called his parents and sought financial help to grow his business, following which his sister-in-law's and family's jewellery were sold off.

"I gave the money I received from them to my husband. However, when I came to know about Rehman marrying a Pakistani woman around a year ago, I raised my voice against it," Farida Bano said.

Meanwhile, Rehman's family allegedly began harassing Farida by demanding dowry.

Troubled by this, Farida went back to her parents' home in Bhadra.

During that phase, Rehman said that he had married a Pakistani girl Mehwish (33), which was his second marriage.

Farida then filed a case in Bhadra police station against her husband for giving triple talaq over mobile phone and against her brother-in-law Salim Khan, sister-in-law Zubaida, mother-in-law Zaitun and father-in-law Ali Mohammad for allegedly harassing her for dowry.

DSP Ranveer Singh said that as soon as the accused youth reached Jaipur airport on August 12, he was detained. From there, he was brought to Hanumangarh.

After questioning, he was arrested on Tuesday.

It has been learnt that Rehman and Mehwish got married in Mecca in 2023.

After marriage, they posted their photo on social media, then the family members came to know that he had got married for the second time. Both also made a reel after marriage on Instagram.

Mehwish left Islamabad with her family at 7 p.m. on July 25.

The family members came to bid good bye to her at the Wagah border. Pakistan and the Indian Army had checked her documents.

The in-laws standing at the border brought her to village Pithisar in a private vehicle.

