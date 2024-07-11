Rajasthan: Municipal Corporation seizes five meat shops

Jaipur, July 11 Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage on Thursday took against illegal slaughterhouses and meat shops in the city and seized five meat shops along with 19 chickens and 90 kg of meat.

Deputy Commissioner of Animal Management Branch of Municipal Corporation, Rakesh Sharma said that action was taken against these units as complaints of illegal meat shops were being received for a long time.

“Meat was being sold in the open against the rules,” he added.

He said that these shopkeepers did not even have licenses. “Also, 19 live chickens, six cages and 90 kg of meat present there were also seized and challans of Rs 5,500 were imposed against the shopkeepers,” he said.

He said that the Municipal Corporation will start a campaign against illegal meat shops as well as stray animals in all four zones of the Heritage Corporation.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor