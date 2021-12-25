Rajasthan orders CB-CID probe in Barmer RTI activist attack case

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday announced that the CID-Crime Branch will investigate the case of a Right to Information (RTI) activist Amra Ram, who was thrashed by some miscreants in the Barmer district of Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister has also declared Rs 2 lakh compensation for the victim from CM's relief fund.

On the direction of Ashok Gehlot, District Collector visited the hospital to enquire about the health of the victim. "His family members are satisfied with the medical treatment Amra Ram is getting right now," said the chief minister.

Meanwhile, Gehlot has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to frame the rules under the Whistle Blowers Protection Act to ensure protection for RTI and social activists.

( With inputs from ANI )

