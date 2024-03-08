Rajasthan: Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead by BSF at LoC in Sri Ganganagar

The Border Security Force on Thursday night, March 7, shot dead a Pakistani intruder who was trying to cross over to India near Shri Karanpur in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan. The incident occurred around 12.30 am when BSF troops spotted suspicious activity near the border fencing.

They challenged the individual, who disregarded their warnings and continued approaching the fence. To prevent a potential security breach, BSF troops were forced to fire upon the intruder.

Alert troops of the BSF Sri Ganganagar detected a Pakistani intruder attempting to sneak into Indian territory in the Sundarpura area ahead of the border fencing today at about 12.30 am. The Individual was promptly challenged but he continued to move towards the border fence in… — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

The body of the intruder has been handed over to the local police authorities, and an investigation is underway to determine his identity and purpose for entering India.