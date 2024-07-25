Rajasthan Police arrest gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria in Punjab jail, bring him to state for probe

Jaipur, July 25 A Rajasthan Police team has arrested and brought notorious international gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria from a Punjab jail to the state's Dausa under tight security for interrogation and investigation, officials said on Thursday.

The gangster was lodged at the Central Jail located in Punjab's Bathinda district.

District SP Ranjita Sharma said that Mehandipur Balaji police arrested Dashanpreet Singh, a resident of Amritsar, from the Helipad Road in Balaji town on June 30 and seized four pistols, 6 magazines, and 18 live cartridges from him. During interrogation, he revealed that he is a member of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and supplies weapons for the gang.

Thereafter, a special team was formed to bring the gangster to Rajasthan.

As per the instructions of IGP Anil Kumar Tank and SP Ranjita Sharma, a team of Dausa police arrested Bhagwanpuria from the Bathinda Jail.

A resident of Bhagwanpura village in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, Bhagwanpuria faces over 100 cases relating to the illicit arms trade, drug smuggling, and attempt to murder in various states of the country.

