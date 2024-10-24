Rajasthan Police Arrests 12 Bangladeshis Living Illegally, Including Six Minors

A troubling incident has emerged from Jaipur, Rajasthan, where authorities have identified and arrested 12 Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in India. Among those arrested, six are minors who have been sent to a juvenile care home. The group was discovered in the Bhankrota area of Jaipur, and it was revealed that they possessed fake Aadhaar cards and other fraudulent documents.

The investigation led to the identification of Usman Khan, an Indian citizen from the Sodala area, who allegedly facilitated the entry of the Bangladeshi nationals into India. He is reported to have married a woman connected to this group and assisted in the creation of their fake documents for residency in India.

During a police raid at a flat in Jaisinghpura, officers confiscated a variety of fake documents, including Indian IDs, school certificates, and other materials linked to the immigrants. The arrested individuals include Sohag Khan, Shabnam, Moin Khan, Nasreen Khan, Sheeba Khan, and Shabnoor Khan.

In a separate incident in Jaisalmer, a typically peaceful city, there have been reports of increasing lawlessness. A recent daylight kidnapping in the Lakshmidass Sanwal Colony raised alarms when six assailants in two vehicles forcibly took a young man from his scooter, beat him severely, and abandoned him in an isolated location, leaving him nearly unconscious.

These incidents have heightened concerns over illegal immigration and public safety in Rajasthan, prompting authorities to take further measures to ensure the security of residents and address the challenges posed by such criminal activities.