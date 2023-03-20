Rajasthan police nabs Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Ritik Boxer from Nepal border

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 20 : Officials of Rajasthan Police have arrested Ritik Boxer, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who carried a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh, from the Nepal border, officials said on Monday.

As per police, he has over a dozen firing and extortion-related cases registered against him.

Jaipur Additional Commissioner of Police Kailash Bishnoi in a press briefing said, "three teams were constituted to nab Lawrence Bishnoi's gang member. These teams also got information that Ritik Boxer is going to cross the Nepal border and enter India to carry out a big firing incident in Jaipur.

"Acting on the tip-off, as soon as Ritik Boxer entered the border of Raxaul, India from Virganj, Nepal on March 18, a special team of Jaipur police nabbed him and brought him to Jaipur before he was arrested following interrogation," Bishnoi added.

"A case was lodged against him in connection with the shooting at G-Club and for demanding Rs 5 crore from the owner in January," police said, adding that he was wanted in several firing incidents too.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor