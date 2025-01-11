Rajasthan Police release advisory for Mahakumbh devotees to stay cautious from cyber criminals

Jaipur, Jan 11 The Rajasthan Police has issued an advisory for devotees going to the upcoming Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, urging them to stay cautious when using social media platforms and avoid falling prey to cyber criminals.

The devotees are advised to book accommodations only through official channels such as contact numbers and websites provided by the state authorities as cyber criminals have set up traps to deceive them.

These criminals exploit hotels, dharamshalas, and guest house bookings using fake links and websites.

Hemant Priyadarshi, Director General of Police (Cyber Crime), said that the Mahakumbh 2025 will begin in Sangam city, Prayagraj, on January 13.

With millions of devotees expected over the 45-day event, online bookings for hotels, Dharamshala, and guest houses have already begun, making it a target for cyber criminals.

"Cyber criminals are using fake websites and links to trick devotees into paying for accommodations such as hotels, Dharamshala, guest houses, and tent cities at lower-than-usual rates. These fraudsters collect advance payments without providing any actual booking. The online booking of hotels, Dharamshala and cottages of hotels, guest houses and tent cities built in Kumbh area for the stay of devotees coming to Mahakumbh has started due to this cyber criminals have also become active regarding online booking," said Priyadarshi.

Cyber ​​​​fraudsters are committing cyber fraud by making devotees going to Mahakumbh the victims of fraud through fake links and websites in the name of booking hotels, Dharamshala, tent cities and cottages at cheap rates and taking money from people in the name of advance, he added.

For public safety, DGP Priyadarshi emphasised that online bookings should only be made through the official links provided by Uttar Pradesh Police.

The official list, which includes the names, addresses and contact details of verified accommodations, is available on the official website https://kumbh.gov.in/en/Wheretostaylist.

In case of falling victim to such cyber fraud, individuals can file a complaint through the national helpline number '1930' or the official cybercrime website www.cybercrime.gov.in.

