Rajasthan: Police seize Heroin worth over Rs 70 cr,ore 3 held

Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) [India], April 13 : Rajasthan Police have seized contraband drugs worth over Rs 70 crore, dropped from a Pakist drone, in Sri Ganganagar district and arrested three persons, police said on Thursday.

"Three bikeborne persons, smuggling Heroin, valued at Rs 70 crore, were intercepted before they could enter Punjab," Additional Superintendent of Police Banwari Lal said.

The arrest was made by the police near the Anupgarh-Raisinghnagar National Highway.

Further information is awaited.

Earlier in January, in a similar incident from Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, two people were held for smuggling heroin to India from Pakistan through a drone. The incident took place on January 15.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor