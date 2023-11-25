Rajasthan polls: 9.77% voter turnout till 9 am

Jaipur, Nov 25 An estimated 9.77 per cent of the 5.26 crore electorate exercised their franchise till 9 a.m in the Rajasthan Assembly elections voting for which got underway amid tight security at 7 a.m on Saturday.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta, at 12.97 per cent, Baran recorded the highest polling, while Bali witnessed the lowest at 5.02 per cent.

In Jaipur district, Chaksu recorded the highest voting at 11.10 per cent, while Phulera it is 6.92 per cent.

In Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's constituency Sardarpura in Jodhpur, 10.67 per cent polling was recorded, while 6.56 per cent in Osian.

Long queues of voters were seen in front of the polling booths even before the polling began.

Around 9.90 per cent voting took place in Jaipur district.

BJP candidate from Vidhyadhar Nagar, Diya Kumari, exercised her franchise at booth in the pensioner office of Hawamahal.

While former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot cast his vote at the polling booth in C Scheme, former BJP state president Satish Poonia exercised his franchise at Nirman Nagar.

Congress candidate Sitaram Aggarwal from Vidyadhar Nagar cast his vote at the Mahatma Gandhi English Medium School booth.

Confident of her party's victory, Diya Kumari said Chief Minister Gehlot has been lying. The people of Rajasthan will ensure the saffron party forms a government with full majority.

