Rajasthan presents vast opportunities for investment in pharma & health services: Minister

Jaipur, Dec 10 Rajasthan Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said on Tuesday that the state offers significant potential for investment in the pharmaceutical sector, medical equipment manufacturing, and healthcare services.

The state is dedicated to creating a robust framework to attract and implement these investments.

He emphasised that the integration of information technology into healthcare services through public-private partnerships will be a groundbreaking step.

Minister Khimsar made these remarks while presiding over the session titled "Future Care: Transforming Health Care through Innovation" at the Rising Rajasthan programme on Tuesday.

He highlighted that the vision of Ayushman Bharat is being realised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further emphasised that under the visionary guidance of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Rajasthan is advancing with progressive thinking and a commitment to enhancing healthcare.

The state's primary goal is to ensure that healthcare services are accessible, affordable, and available to all.

The Minister also discussed the development of medical tourism in Rajasthan, noting that prominent institutions like Sawai Man Singh Medical College and AIIMS are already located in the state.

Efforts are underway to establish medical and nursing colleges in every district, Minister Khimsar said.

Additionally, he elaborated on initiatives such as the 24-storey Ayushman Tower, Chief Minister Ayushman Arogya Yojana, and Maa Voucher Yojana.

He said that Rajasthan's affordable and quality healthcare services have made it a hub for medical value tourism, further supported by the state's Medical Value Travel Policy.

He urged increased investment in the state, emphasising that such investments will not only benefit healthcare but also contribute to Rajasthan's overall development, promoting both health and prosperity.

State Chief Secretary Gayatri Rathore highlighted Rajasthan's significant progress in reducing maternal and infant mortality rates.

She shared that the state is focusing on digital advancements, policy reforms, and the expansion of healthcare availability, as well as prevention and personal care.

She also provided an update on efforts to establish Rajasthan as a medical tourism hub.

The session began with an inaugural address by Pankaj Bhardwaj, head of the Public School of Health at AIIMS Jodhpur, who also moderated the session.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor