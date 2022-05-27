Rajasthan PTET 2022 exam date announced for Pre BA/B.Sc-BEd and B.Ed Entrance, check details

Jai Narayan Vyas University is soon going to be conducting the Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test or PTET 2022. This entrance examination is for admission to the B.Ed courses in the state. As per reports, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 03, 2022. Around 5,42,833 candidates have registered for the exam this year the authorities are soon going to release the admit card.

Till last year the exam was conducted by the Dungar College of Bikaner. But this year the exam will be held at Jai Narayan Vyas University. The preparations for the exam are still underway. TET 2022 is going to be held across 33 district headquarters in 2250 exam centers.

The exam is going to be held on two levels first is for those candidates who hold a graduation degree. The candidates who will appear for the first level exam will be credited with a two-year B.Ed or four-year B.Ed course. While the second level exam is for pre-B.Ed candidates who will be appearing for the exam just after 12th Class. And second level candidates will be eligible for only four-year degrees that include BA B.Ed and B.Sc. B.Ed.