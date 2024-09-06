Rajasthan Rains: Car Carrying Four Swept Away by Strong Currents While Crossing Flooded Bridge in Rajsamand (Watch Video)

A car carrying four people was swept away by strong currents while attempting to cross a flooded bridge in Rajsamand district on Friday. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on the Kamlighat Veermguda bridge amid severe torrential rains that have caused widespread flooding in the area. A video shared by IANS shows the white car being carried by the floodwaters.

According to regional media reports, the vehicle was carried away by the swollen river and came to rest against a tree about 400 meters downstream. All four occupants, including a father, his two sons, and a daughter, managed to climb onto the roof of the car. They were later rescued by local police and villagers. The victims are all residents of Sojat in Pali district.

The ongoing severe rainfall has caused widespread flooding across Rajsamand, with several rivers and streams overflowing.