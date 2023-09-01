Rajasthan recorded least rainfall in August in last 85 years, says MeT

Jaipur, Sept 1 MeT officials have said that Rajasthan has received the least rainfall in the month of August for the first time in the last 85 years.

It said that in August, Rajasthan witnessed 80 per cent less than the average rainfall and this is the third season in the last 117 years when the month of August has received the least rainfall.

Officials said that the average rainfall for the month of August in Rajasthan remains around 155.7MM. However, Rajasthan has received around only 30.9MM rainfall.

Met officials said that the situation worsened in August under the influence of El Nino and the same weather conditions are expected to remain in the month of September as well.

“After 85 years, there has been 30.9MM rain in August 2023. The lowest rainfall in August in Rajasthan is 15.2MM, which happened in 1905. In 1937, Rajasthan had witnessed around 27.4MM in the month of August. In 2022, there was more than 50MM rainfall in Rajasthan in August,” the MeT officials said.

The officials said that 10 out of 31 days witnessed dry weather in the entire state in the month of August. Light rain or drizzle was witnessed only at one or two places in the state for only a period of five days.

They said that the Ganganagar district received the least rainfall in Rajasthan in August. The average rainfall in the district was recorded only at 0.3MM. Similarly, Barmer also received only 0.4MM rain in August. Karauli received the maximum rainfall of 213.7MM, but it is also nine per cent less than the normal.

Officials said that there was absolutely no rain in Sikar, Jalore, Churu, Bikaner, Barmer, Ganganagar, Jaisalmer, and Jodhpur in August.

“The millet crop has started getting damaged. In 9 districts of western Rajasthan, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jodhpur, Pali, Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Nagaur and Churu, there is maximum possibility of crop damage,” the officials said.

In view of the apprehension of damage to the crops, the Agriculture Department has started preparations to get the damage assessment done. The department has also sought data from the Meteorological Department about the rains in August.

According to meteorologists, the country is expected to receive less rainfall this September as well. The major reason behind this is the effect of El Nino and the neutral condition of the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD). Also, no major weather system is forming in the Bay of Bengal, due to which the rainfall is decreasing in the entire country.

