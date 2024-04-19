Rajasthan registers 22.51 pc voting in 12 LS seats

Jaipur, April 19 A total of 22.51 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Rajasthan's 12 Lok Sabha seats till 11 a.m. on Friday.

The highest voting was registered in Sriganganagar with 27.70 per cent followed by Jaipur Parliamentary Constituency with 26.48 per cent, Alwar with 24.58 per cent, and Churu with 24.56 per cent.

Jaipur Rural registered a 22.02 per cent voter turnout, Bharatpur had 20.93 per cent voter turnout, Nagaur 22.13 per cent and Dausa had 20.88 per cent voting.

Karauli Dholpur registered the lowest voting turnout with 18.74 per cent and Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan registered the second lowest voting per cent which is 18.74.

The voter turnout in Bikaner was 21.50 per cent, Sikar 20.97 per cent and Bharatpur 20.93 per cent,

Hawa Mahal MLA Balmukundacharya went to vote at around 7.15 a.m. and stood in a queue. However, he soon realised that he was standing in the wrong polling centre. Later to the right booth and cast his vote.

In one of the booths in Bharatpur, the EVM machine stopped working and the voters raised a hue and cry. The voting was started again after a new machine was brought in.

Rajasthan State Minister Kirori Lal Meena took out a procession in Jhera village in Dausa where villagers together went to the polling booth dancing and playing dhol. He said this procession has been named a 'vote baraat' where women sing songs and dance to folk music. The Minister also danced with them.

State PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra went to his native village Sutod Panchayat in Sikar to cast his vote. He was seen with his family at the polling station.

Nagaur INDIA Bloc candidate Hanuman Beniwal also cast his vote in his native village Barangaon in Nagaur with his wife. Former deputy CM Sachin Pilot cast his vote in Jaipur.

