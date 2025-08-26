Rajasthan: RPSC bars 415 candidates for life from recruitment exams over fake degrees and unfair means

Jaipur, Aug 26 The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has taken tough action against candidates caught indulging in fraudulent means to secure government jobs.

To protect the interests of genuine aspirants, the Commission has so far debarred 524 candidates from appearing in its recruitment examinations, out of which 415 have been banned for life and 109 for a period ranging from one to five years.

According to the district-wise list, Jalore tops with 128 debarred candidates, followed by Banswara with 81 and Dungarpur with 40.

The major reasons behind the action include fake documents and degrees, especially fake B.Ed. certificates (157 cases), use of unfair means in examinations (148 cases), impersonation or dummy candidates (68 cases), cheating with the help of Bluetooth or mobile devices (38 cases), and misuse of question papers or OMR sheets (62 cases).

Apart from these, 51 candidates have been debarred for other reasons, such as disruption during exams and furnishing wrong information in forms.

The Commission has also barred candidates from outside Rajasthan, including 10 from states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, RPSC has intensified its monitoring of applicants using multiple SSO IDs to apply for exams. Such candidates, found trying to appear in different sessions of the same examination, have also been disqualified.

To prevent duplication and ensure proper identity verification, RPSC launched an e-KYC system from July 7, 2025, making Aadhaar or Jan Aadhaar mandatory for One Time Registration (OTR). So far, 48,667 candidates have completed e-KYC out of 10.33 lakh who had registered with SSO IDs.

RPSC Secretary Ramniwas Mehta also revealed that the Commission has received complaints regarding the misuse of the divorced women’s quota through fake divorce certificates.

Some candidates allegedly obtained divorce decrees by collusion to claim reservation benefits.

The Commission has sought investigations into such cases, and action will be taken on the basis of reports submitted by the concerned agencies.

