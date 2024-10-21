Rajasthan School Bus Accident: Vehicle Carrying Students Overturns In Kota; 50 Injured,1 Dead (Watch Video)

A tragic accident involving a school bus occurred in Kota, Rajasthan, on Monday afternoon. Reports indicate that the bus's steering malfunctioned, causing the driver to lose control, resulting in the bus veering off the road and plunging about 10 feet into an empty plot of land. The bus, belonging to a private school, crashed around 1 PM.

कोटा में ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड के पास स्कूल बस पलटी, एक बच्चे की मौत की सूचना, कई गंभीर घायल. pic.twitter.com/wdvMxiHOsa — Sarvesh Sharma (@ssarveshsharma) October 21, 2024

Also Read: Haryana School Bus Accident: Vehicle Carrying School Children Overturns, Falls Into Gorge in Panchkula; Several Injured (Watch Video)

According to News 24, one student tragically lost their life, and 50 others sustained injuries. Another child is reportedly in critical condition. Onlookers quickly intervened, smashing the bus windows to rescue the trapped children. The Rajasthan police responded to the scene shortly after. Former Kota North councillor Latur Lal, from ward-29, told News 24 that the bus unexpectedly overturned while transporting students home.