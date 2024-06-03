Rajasthan set for Counting Day with 360-degree videography of counting centres

Jaipur, June 3 All preparations have been made for counting votes for the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan on Tuesday, state election commission officials said here on Monday.

A total of 29 counting centres have been set up in Rajasthan for the counting process which will commence at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The results for the Tonk-Sawai Madhopur seat are expected to be announced first, while the outcomes in Rajsamand may be declared last, Praveen Gupta, Chief Electoral Officer, said at a press conference on Monday.

At Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, the counting is expected to be completed within 20 rounds. Similarly, the counting is likely to be completed in a maximum of 28 rounds at Rajsamand.

Two counting centres have been set up for each of the four constituencies -- Jodhpur, Nagaur, Karauli-Dholpur, and Ganganagar.

Gupta said that 360-degree videography will be done to cover the proceedings at the counting halls, and the entire process of moving the EVMs to the counting centres from the strong rooms will be conducted under uninterrupted CCTV surveillance.

Instructions have been issued to strictly follow the security norms at the counting centres.

In view of the counting process, a dry day has been declared in the entire state on Tuesday, the CEO said.

Gupta said that in view of the scorching heat, proper cooling arrangements have been made at all the 29 counting centres in the state, adding that uninterrupted power supply will be ensured at all the venues.

Proper arrangements have also been made for the mediapersons at all the counting centres, the CEO said.

The counting agents of the candidates will also be present at the counting tables.

Around 3,550 micro observers and more than 1,200 assistant returning officers (AROs) have been appointed for the counting process, along with 56 supervisors appointed by the Election Commission of India.

