Rajasthan shivers amid cold wave
By IANS | Published: January 14, 2023 03:27 PM 2023-01-14T15:27:05+5:30 2023-01-14T15:50:07+5:30
Jaipur, Jan 14 Parts of Rajasthan witnessed a major drop in the minimum temperature on Saturday amidst an ongoing cold wave in the desert state
Fatehpur was the coldest with a minimum temperature of -3.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Churu (-0.7 degree) and Bikaner (1.1 degree).
The Met Department has issued cold wave warnings in Bikaner, Churu and Ganganagar, Sikar and Pilani.
While Hanumangarh recorded a minimum of 2.5 degrees, Jaisalmer logged 3.9 degrees.
Till Friday, Churu had recorded a minimum of 8.2 degrees, which plunged to -0.7 on Saturday.
Similarly in Fatehpur, the temperature dropped from 7.5 degrees to -3.5.
In many districts including Jaipur, Ajmer, Nagaur, Sikar, Churu, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Dausa, strong cold winds blew, due to which the minimum temperature fell in these cities.
