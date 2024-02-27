Rajasthan Shocker: Instagram Influencer Anamika Bishnoi's Husband Shoots Her Dead in Phalodi; Disturbing CCTV Footage Goes Viral

A disturbing CCTV video making rounds on social media websites in which it can be seen that the Instagram influencer Anamika Bishnoi is being shot dead by her husband in her office in Rajasthan's Phalodi.

In a viral CCTV video, it can be seen that the husband fires a bullet on his wife from a very close distance. The woman is seen suffering a fatal injury on her neck in the attack, and it is being claimed that she lost her life due to the bullet injury.

CCTV shows that her husband enters the office and an argument breaks out between them. The woman is seen sitting on a chair inside the counter, and the man is seen standing near the counter. The argument escalates and the man pulls out the gun and shoots his wife.

Warning! CCTV Video May Upset Some Viewers:

It can also be seen in the video that the gun gets jammed after a single shot and the woman is hit on her neck and the husband tried to reload the gun and shoot her again to which he fails.

According to the reports, the police reached the spot on receiving information about the attack and investigated the CCTV cameras installed inside the office.

The police identified the man who killed the woman in the video and claimed that he was her husband. The police suspect that the husband killed the woman over a dowry case which was going on in the court. There are reports that the funeral of the Instagram influencer woman Anamika Bishnoi will be held in Rajasthan's Bikaner.