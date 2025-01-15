Rajasthan Shocker: Student Slaps Teacher After Being Caught Cheating During Exam; Video Goes Viral (Watch)

A shocking incident has surfaced from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, where a student was caught cheating during an MTech exam at MBB Engineering University and reportedly slapped a teacher. The video of the altercation has gone viral, sparking outrage and debate on social media.

The incident occurred when invigilators found the student using a mobile phone to cheat during the examination. Confronted by teachers, the student became hostile and aggressively charged at them. In the widely circulated video, the student is seen shouting, “Apni aukaat me rehna,” (Stay within your limits) while lashing out at the faculty members. One teacher is heard in the background saying, “He has hit me,” as others intervened to de-escalate the situation. The teachers managed to remove the student from the examination hall, and authorities assured strict action against him.

Kalesh b/w Student and Examiner during exam, Student got caught cheating during Exam, Jodhpur RJ

pic.twitter.com/QklA5IHdYR — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) January 15, 2025

Following the incident, the local police detained the student on charges of creating a disturbance and breaching public peace. However, he was later granted bail. The video has sparked discussions about discipline and security measures in educational institutions, raising questions about the handling of such disruptive behavior during examinations.