Rajasthan Shocker: Three-Year-Old Girl Suffocates to Death in Locked Car While Parents Attend Wedding Function in Kota

A heartbreaking incident came to light on Wednesday after a three-year-old girl suffocated to death in a locked car while her parents were attending a wedding function in Rajasthan's Kota, said police on Thursday, May 16.

According to police, Pradeep Nagar, the victim's father, had gone to attend a wedding function at Jorawarpura village with his wife and two daughters. The victim as Gorvika Nagar.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Pharmacist Dies of Heart Attack While Driving in Prayagraj; Shocking Video Surfaces.

As the family reached the venue, the mother and her elder daughter got out of the car, and Pradeep went to park it, Khatoli police station SHO Banna Lal told PTI.

Presuming that Gorvika went inside the venue with her mother, Pradeep locked the car and went to attend the function. The SHO said that for about two hours, both parents engaged in different groups.

When they met and asked each other about Gorvika, they realised she was with neither of them and began searching for her, he said. They found her unconscious in the back seat of the car and rushed her to a hospital, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival, Lal said. The parents refused to conduct an autopsy and to file a police case, he added.