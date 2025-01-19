Rajasthan Shocker: Two Teachers Suspended After Obscene Video from School Goes Viral

A disturbing incident has come to light at the Government Senior Secondary School in Salera, Ajoliya Kheda Gram Panchayat, Gangrar block, Chittorgarh district, Rajasthan. Obscene videos of a teacher and a female staff member, filmed inside the school premises, have gone viral on social media. In response, the Education Department swiftly suspended both individuals involved.

The CCTV footage from the school office shows the teacher and staff member engaging in inappropriate behavior at various locations within the office. Despite wearing different outfits, their actions remain consistent. The videos also depict moments where they hesitate or pause their conduct when another female teacher enters the room, only to resume their inappropriate behavior once she leaves. Though the authenticity of the videos has not been fully confirmed, the Education Department has taken immediate action by launching an investigation into the matter.

Local Outrage and Demand for Strict Action

The incident has sparked widespread outrage among the local villagers, who gathered on Saturday to submit a petition to the police station and the Sub-Divisional Officer. The villagers have called for the immediate dismissal of the teacher and the staff member, expressing concerns about the negative impact such incidents could have on the educational environment and the future of students.

In response, the Education Department has set up an inquiry committee to investigate the issue. Both individuals have been suspended pending the results of the inquiry, and further actions will be decided based on the findings. The villagers have strongly demanded severe punishment for the responsible parties, stressing the need to uphold the moral integrity of educational institutions.