Rajasthan Speaker promises paperless, tech-savvy Assembly

Jaipur, Dec 30 Newly appointed Rajasthan Speaker Vasudev Devnani says that he has set plans in motion to make the Assembly paperless and tech savvy. The idea is to ensure that the proceedings of the House reach the citizens fast in the digital world.

Devnani has earlier been state education minister who did set an example with his exemplary work. The books during his tenure carried chapters on Maharana Pratap and changed the accepted narrative that he was defeated by the army of the Mughal emperor Akbar.

Devnani says that he believes that the new generation should have values and should follow the Nation First theory. Excerpts from an interview the new Speaker gave to IANS:

IANS: Discipline has been an issue in running the House. Can this challenge be overcome?

Devnani: I strongly believe in the theory of discipline and dialogue and these have been my strengths. As a Speaker, dialogue and discipline will continue to be my strength. If any such issue of indiscipline comes to the fore or if anyone speaks indecently, action will be taken under the law.

IANS: What are your plans for the new Assembly?

Devnani: We are exploring avenues for making the Rajasthan Assembly paperless. Efforts have been made in this direction earlier too and we will explore more possibilities to make it paperless further.

Also, technology is something which impresses me. If we can get WhatsApp channel where every citizen can watch the proceedings on his personal phone is yet another idea which excites me. So I will try to explore all innovations of digital India.

IANS: There have been many first time MLAs. They might not be aware of House proceedings and other such essential things. How you to plan to take them forward?

Devnani: I think training workshops and sessions are a must for such first time MLAs. They will be made aware of the process of the House and so on. I would like that government MLAs come prepared to answer all issues.

The Vidhan Sabha is a place where laws are made. So all members should ensure that the new generation learns virtues and values. I would like to ask all MLAs that their action should be focused on the Nation First theory and their working system should be transparent too.

IANS: What are your other priorities in the months going forward?

Devnani: Many issues remain unanswered even after months which I think is not a heathy practice. Now the idea is to figure out how such issues are answered on time. Further, there have been incidents of indecent language being used in the House. However such acts will be dealt with an iron hand. Decorum has to be maintained in the House. Indecent language will to be tolerated. Again, dialogue will be my strength.

IANS: You are the third person from the Sindhi community to be given a constitutional position in the state. How do you feel about it?

Devnani: I believe in the PM’s ideology of 'Sabka Saath, Sabha Vikas'. It is a proud moment for me personally that I have been given this position putting trust into my work. This is also a proud moment for the teachers' community because I have been a teacher.

As for belonging to the Sindhi community, after former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani and the late BJP leader and editor of 'Organiser', K.R. Malkani, who became a governor, I am the third Sindhi to have been given this constitutional position. As a result, I am getting congratulatory messages from all over the world.

My parents had come to Ajmer after Partition with two biscuit packets. We lived in a small room. In fact, I studied under a lamp post during my Class 10 examinations and went on to study engineering.

I was appointed a junior engineer, but I left the job because of the rampant corruption and became a teacher. The idea was to be as far away from malpractices as possible. I am happy that my struggle has now been honoured.

