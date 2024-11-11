Rajasthan Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam 2024: Two Candidates Climb Water Tank in Jaipur, Demand Exam Cancellation (Watch Video)

On Sunday, November 10, two unemployed youths climbed a water tank in Rajasthan's Jaipur, demanding the cancellation of the Sub-Inspector recruitment exam 2024. The youths, Vikas Bidhuri and Ladu Ram Godara, claimed that Minister KK Vishnoi and IAS officer Shikhar Agarwal are pressuring the Chief Minister not to cancel the recruitment examination. The youths warned that they would remain on the water tank and risk their lives if they did not get a meeting with the Chief Minister and if any attempt was made to pressure them.

The two men, reportedly distressed over the state’s refusal to cancel the exam despite alleged irregularities, climbed the water tank in Himmat Nagar near OTS Square in Jaipur. After eight hours, no administrative official had approached them for discussions. Vikas Bidhuri, who has been vocal about the need to cancel the Sub-Inspector recruitment, accused the government of attempting to suppress the demand for cancellation. He stated that he is protesting on the water tank to bring attention to his cause, yet he feels the government and administration are ignoring him.

Candidates Climb the Water Tank in Jaipur

VIDEO | Rajasthan: Two candidates climb atop a water tank in Jaipur, demanding the cancellation of the Sub-Inspector recruitment exam.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ppnINT5xIF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 11, 2024

Bidhuri also alleged that Minister Vishnoi and IAS officer Agarwal were obstructing the exam cancellation to protect their own supporters involved in the recruitment process, claiming the Chief Minister is under their influence. He argued that the exam should be cancelled and expressed disappointment with the BJP, asserting that people voted for them expecting such action.

Both youths declared they would not descend from the water tank until they receive a response. Ladu Ram added that while the administration had tried to persuade them to come down, their only demand is a meeting with the Chief Minister or an official announcement on the cancellation of the recruitment exam. They warned that if any force is used, the government and administration would bear responsibility for any risk to their lives.