By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 20, 2024 04:15 PM2024-09-20T16:15:24+5:302024-09-20T16:19:21+5:30

Rajasthan: Three BSF Personnel Injured in Mortar Explosion During Training Exercise at Pokhran Firing Range

A mortar explosion at the field firing range in Pokhran, Jaisalmer, injured three Border Security Force (BSF) trainees during a training exercise on Friday, September 20, 2024.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred during a routine training session. The hospital administration reported that the injured personnel are currently receiving treatment, and their conditions are being monitored closely.

Tags :rajasthanPokhranJaisalmerViral videoBorder Security ForceBlastexplosion