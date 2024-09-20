Rajasthan: Three BSF Personnel Injured in Mortar Explosion During Training Exercise at Pokhran Firing Range

A mortar explosion at the field firing range in Pokhran, Jaisalmer, injured three Border Security Force (BSF) trainees during a training exercise on Friday, September 20, 2024.

Rajasthan: A major incident occurred this afternoon at the field firing range in Pokhran, Jaisalmer. During a training exercise with the Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers, a mortar exploded, injuring three personnel. According to sources, the injured soldiers were trainees… pic.twitter.com/TyxSWNcc77 — IANS (@ians_india) September 20, 2024

Reports indicate that the incident occurred during a routine training session. The hospital administration reported that the injured personnel are currently receiving treatment, and their conditions are being monitored closely.