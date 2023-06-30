Rajasthan: Three killed in tragic road accident at Hanumangarh

Hanumangarh (Rajasthan) [India], June 30 : Three people were killed while three others were seriously injured in a road accident that took place late at Thursday night in the Rawatsar police station area of Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan.

Two people died on the spot in the accident, while one succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Higher Center. Three others who were also seriously injured in the accident, and have been sent to CHC Rawatsar..

The road accident took place on Nohar Road near the Rawatsar police station area. One of the three people who died in the accident was a resident of Panniwala village in Sirsa district, while two were residents of Rawatsar. Rawatsar police are engaged in probing the cause of the accident.

Head Constable Bajrang Sharma said, "At around 12:30 in the night, information was received on the phone that two cars had met with an accident on Nohar Road, ahead of Rawatsar. When we reached the spot, near the road leading to Four M, two HR number cars were overturned in a damaged condition, one on each side of the road."

The head constable Sharma further added, "When the police officials reached the hospital, Indraj resident of Rawatsar and Omkar resident of Pannewali Sirsa had died. Four others were referred to higher centres. Another died during treatment. The police removed both vehicles from the road and ensured smooth movement of traffic."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor