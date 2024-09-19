Rajasthan tourism contributes 5 pc to India’s GDP: Tourism official

Jaipur, Sep 19 Union Ministry of Tourism, Additional Secretary, Suman Billa, on Thursday, said that Rajasthan tourism sector contributes only 5 per cent to India’s GDP whereas countries like Thailand and Turkey see contributions of 23 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively.

“To elevate this to at least 10 per cent - which is a benchmark for any country showing it is in a stable scenario - there is a need for targeted strategies,” said Suman Billa during the inauguration ceremony of the 11th Annual Convention of the Indian Heritage Hotels Association, being held at Indeco Hotel Swamimalai, Kumbakonam in Thanjavur of Tamil Nadu.

He added that these include decongesting popular tourist sites, developing new destinations, improving air connectivity to key markets, and making hotels more attractive for both leisure and business travellers.

“Additionally, states must focus on improving the Ease of Doing Business and creating favourable conditions for investment,” he said.

Speaking specifically about heritage, Billa emphasised that while India boasts world-class heritage sites, the visitor experience at these locations often falls short.

To address this, the Archaeological Survey of India and the Ministry of Tourism must collaborate to enhance the overall tourism experience. Storytelling plays a vital role in creating a rich, immersive context for visitors, and the development of interpretation centres, museums, and other facilities can help unlock the full potential of these sites.

Additionally, incorporating fine dining, entertainment, and other amenities can further elevate the experience. Encouraging livelihoods around these monuments is essential, and a robust framework for the adaptive reuse of heritage is crucial. There is also an urgent need to fast-track conservation project proposals and attract more investment to ensure the preservation and growth of these heritage sites.

Puducherry Minister for Tourism K. Lakshminarayanan remarked that the theme of this year’s IHHA Convention, ‘Revitalising Indian Heritage,’ is highly relevant, as IHHA has played a pivotal role in developing world-class destinations across India.

He praised IHHA’s commendable efforts in promoting tourism products throughout the country. He highlighted Puducherry as a unique destination that beautifully blends Tamil and European cultures, adding that the government has identified over 100 buildings to be preserved as heritage structures.

He further informed that Puducherry has also been presented with an Award by UNESCO for the cultural heritage conservation project for the restoration of a street to Puducherry to its ancient architectural features.

President of Honour, IHHA, Gaj Singh of Jodhpur said that a key pillar of IHHA’s vision has been Sustainable Preservation.

The Rajasthan Department of Tourism also made a presentation at the convention, highlighting the prowess and potential of heritage tourism in Rajasthan.

The presentation was made by the Joint Director, Department of Tourism, Rajesh Sharma. The Convention has a large presence of heritage hotel owners of Rajasthan.

