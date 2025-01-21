Rajasthan Tragedy: Woman Dies After Ambulance Doors Jam for Over 15 Minutes in Bhilwara

A 43-year-old woman, who attempted suicide, tragically passed away inside an ambulance after a gate malfunction delayed her transfer at a government hospital in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, on Sunday night. According to the police, the woman’s family rushed her to the hospital after finding her alive following the suicide attempt. However, she died during the 20-minute delay caused by the malfunctioning ambulance gate, which prevented them from unloading her from the vehicle promptly.

Pratapnagar Station House Officer (SHO) Surjeet Tholiya confirmed the incident, noting that the woman was alive when transported by her family to Bhilwara’s Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. However, the gate of the ambulance malfunctioned after the family and medical staff had exited the vehicle, leaving the woman trapped inside. Her family and staff struggled to open the vehicle's window to remove her, but by the time they succeeded, she had already passed away.

The woman’s son accused the ambulance staff of negligence, claiming the driver initially took a wrong route, which delayed their journey by two kilometers. He also mentioned that despite their efforts to administer oxygen, the ambulance’s oxygen cylinder was insufficient, but the staff did not respond to their concerns. The family alleges that the delay and the lack of medical attention led to the woman’s death, with the son accusing the hospital authorities of causing her demise.

The police have seized the ambulance, and a case has been registered based on the family’s allegations. Further investigations are ongoing. Dr. CP Goswami, the Bhilwara district chief medical and health officer, responded to the incident, stating that the gate malfunction was due to overcrowding, and assured that the staff involved were adequately trained. He also denied any issue with the oxygen supply in the ambulance.



