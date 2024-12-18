Rajasthan under cold wave: Fatehpur shivers at 0.1 degree Celcius, Sangariya at 1.3 degrees

Jaipur, Dec 18 Rajasthan is reeling under a cold wave as minimum temperatures dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in most parts. Over half a dozen districts recorded minimum temperatures as low as 5 degrees Celsius. The cold wave is set to intensify from Thursday.

The coldest temperature was registered in Fatehpur, in eastern Rajasthan, at 0.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Sangariya which recorded the second lowest temperature of the state -- 1.3 degrees Celsius.

Nagaur recorded 1.9 degrees Celsius, Churu 1.8 degrees Celsius, Sikar 2.8 degrees Celsius, Pilani 4.1 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 5.1 degrees Celsius, Ganganagar 5.9 degrees Celsius, Vanasthali 6.1 degrees Celsius, and Bhilwara recorded a temperature of 6.6 degrees Celsius.

A slight drop in minimum temperatures is expected from December 19, with the cold wave persisting. The Meteorological Department has predicted an intensification of cold conditions across the state on December 19 and 20, with minimum night temperatures in the Shekhawati region likely to decline further.

A cold wave alert, along with fog warnings, has been issued for several districts in eastern Rajasthan starting December 20. The Meteorological Center in Jaipur forecasts fog in many districts, with the possibility of frost in some areas.

According to Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Meteorological Center, "A mild Western Disturbance caused a slight rise in minimum temperatures on Wednesday. However, from December 19 onward, the cold wave's impact is expected to increase. Dense fog is likely to envelop several areas in the Bharatpur and Kota divisions over the next two days.

A yellow alert has been issued for cold wave conditions in the districts of Dausa, Karauli, Alwar, Nagaur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Churu, and Hanumangarh on Wednesday.

The Met department also sounded dense fog in districts like Churu, Nagaur, Sikar, Hanumangarh, Alwar, Jhunjhunu and other surrounding areas on Wednesday.

