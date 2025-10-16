Rajasthan: Union Railway Minister launches Sanganeri print blanket cover pilot project

Jaipur, Oct 16 Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday launched a pilot project introducing blanket covers with traditional Sanganeri prints at Khatipura Railway Station in Jaipur.

On the first day of implementation, passengers travelling in the air-conditioned coaches of the Jaipur–Ahmedabad (Asarva) Express at 8:45 PM received the new blanket cover packets, marking a step forward in passenger comfort and hygiene.

Alongside the launch, the Minister inaugurated development works worth over Rs 100 crore at 65 small and medium-sized railway stations under the North Western Railway.

He stated that the initiative, launched on a pilot basis in Jaipur, would be extended nationwide if found successful. Passengers have long expressed concerns about the cleanliness of shared blankets.

Addressing this, the Railways has introduced washable, printed covers to ensure hygiene and comfort. Passengers will receive individual covers and will be able to use them with confidence.

Passengers in the train said, “Earlier, blankets were given without covers. Now, with clean covers, hygiene will be maintained.”

Another traveller said, “I often carry my own blanket due to allergies, but this new initiative reassures me that the Railways is focusing on hygiene.”

Speaking at the event, Minister Vaishnaw said the fabric for these covers has been selected for long life, easy washing, and durable print quality. He added that this initiative would also help promote traditional Indian textiles across the country.

“Just as we use blankets with covers at home, passengers will now receive them in trains,” the Minister said. “If successful, this project will be expanded nationwide, and traditional prints from different states will be showcased on Indian Railways.”

As part of the day’s events, the Minister also dedicated new and extended platforms, digital signboards, coach position display systems, and an Integrated Passenger Information System (IPIS) at several stations to enhance passenger convenience.

The Minister stated that new platforms have been built at 65 small and medium-sized railway stations on the North Western Railway for the ease of passengers.

"The old platforms have been extended to their full length. Platform sheds have been installed, and digital signboards and coach position display systems have been installed for passenger information. Additionally, an Integrated Passenger Information System (IPA) has been implemented at several stations,” said Vaishnaw.

Among those present were Jaipur MP Manju Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, Bagru MLA Kailash Chand Verma, North Western Railway GM Amitabh, and senior railway officials.

