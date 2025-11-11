Rajasthan: Use of ABHA ID in IHMS made mandatory; health records to be available on mobile

Jaipur, Nov 11 Rajasthan’s healthcare system is being strengthened through advanced technological innovations.

Under the guidance of Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, the use of the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA ID) has been made mandatory in the Integrated Health Management System (IHMS) to ensure better, transparent, and digital healthcare delivery to every citizen.

Health Minister Khinvsar said that the Rajasthan Digital Health Mission was launched to make health services integrated and accessible across the state.

Under this initiative, ABHA IDs are being created for every citizen to secure health records and simplify access to treatment. Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary, Medical and Health Department, informed that all citizens receiving healthcare services under the Mukhyamantri Nirogi Rajasthan Yojana (MNNRY) will now be compulsorily registered with IHMS through their ABHA ID.

Hospitals and healthcare institutions have been instructed to create and link the patient’s ABHA ID during every OPD and IPD registration, promoting the vision of “One Nation, One Health ID.”

Dr Amit Yadav, Mission Director, National Health Mission, explained that the ABHA ID serves as a unique digital identifier that securely stores all health records in one place.

Citizens can access their health details anytime via mobile app or portal and share them with doctors for faster, paperless, and accurate treatment. This will enhance transparency and facilitate easier access to government health schemes and digital healthcare services.

If demographic authentication fails, ABHA ID will be generated using an OTP-based system. Hospitals have also been encouraged to adopt the “Scan and Share” mechanism for faster registration.

Dr Yadav added that all institutions have been directed to ensure 100 per cent ABHA-linked registrations. So far, 6.37 crore ABHA IDs have been generated.

