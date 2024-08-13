Rajasthan Viral Video: Man Ties Wife to Motorcycle and Drags Her Through Village After She Wanted to Visit Sister | WATCH

A man tied his wife to his motorcycle and dragged her through their village in a shocking incident that has sparked outrage in Rajasthan. The incident, which occurred a month ago in Naharsinghpura village, came to light after the video surfaced online.

Shocking video from Rajasthan.



Prema Ram Meghwal tied his wife Sumitra's leg to a bike and dragged her for several KM.



Both of them got married 6 months ago.



Video @Satyabhrt7pic.twitter.com/6uYwAtHQDU — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) August 13, 2024

The accused, Premaram Meghwal, 32, tied his wife to the bike with a rope and dragged her through the village.

According to Assistant Sub-Inspector Surendra Kumar of Panchori police station, Meghwal had been married for only 10 months and was known to physically abuse his wife. When she insisted on visiting her sister in Barmer a month ago, he tied her to his bike and dragged her through the village in a fit of rage.

The video went viral after Meghwal had an argument with a friend on Sunday. The friend, in a fit of anger, shared the video online. Police have arrested Meghwal and are investigating the matter further. The victim is currently staying with her relatives.