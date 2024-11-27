Rajasthan: Vishvaraj Singh Mewar performs Dhooni Darshan after coronation

Jaipur, Nov 27 The controversy over the coronation rituals in the former royal family of Udaipur is over as the newly anointed king Vishvaraj Singh Mewar visited the Dhuni at the City Palace and performed the regular rituals which were supposed to be performed his coronation.

Along with Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, five more people including Devvrat Singh Rawat of Salumbhar, Randhir Singh Bhindar, and Badi Sadri Raj Rana also visited the Dhuni.

All royals were escorted by police and administrative officials. Barricading was also done along with the deployment of police force on the way to the City Palace to avert any untoward incident.

Earlier, Vishvaraj visited Eklingji, the ruling deity of Mewar. Afterwards, he was made to wear a colourful turban to end the mourning ritual after the demise of his father Mahendra Singh Mewar.

The family's mourning ritual was performed at Vishvaraj Singh's residence.

Tension escalated in the Mewar family following the coronation of Vishvaraj as his uncle got the gates of the city palace shut when he planned to visit the temple inside for Dhuni Darhan. The two sides were engaged in stone pelting which left six people injured.

On Wednesday, the gates of the City Palace remained closed again and to deal with any dispute, strict police security arrangements were made outside the City Palace and Samor Bagh.

--IANS

