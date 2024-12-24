Rajasthan: Young Girl Rescued from 60-Foot Borewell After 20-Hour Ordeal In (Watch Video)

In a tense and emotional rescue operation, a young girl was pulled out from a 60-foot borewell in Badiali village after being trapped for over 20 hours. The incident has shaken the community, with hundreds of villagers gathering at the site to pray for her safety and recovery. The girl reportedly fell into the borewell while playing in the area on Saturday afternoon.

Rajasthan: A young girl fell into a borewell in Badiali village, Kotputli. After over 20 hours, she was brought up 60 feet using makeshift methods. Villagers are praying for her safety, with hundreds gathered at the site

Local authorities, along with rescue teams, immediately launched an operation to bring her to safety. With limited resources at their disposal, the team employed makeshift methods to reach the child, working tirelessly through the night. After hours of meticulous effort, the girl was successfully brought to the surface. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation. Villagers have called for stricter measures to cover or fill unused borewells to prevent similar tragedies in the future.