Raje tries to find 'lost' roots in desert state via temple runs

Jaipur, Jan 1 The year 2021 was full of challenges for former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje who wasted no time to turn them into opportunities and started her religious yatras to different temples in the state.

Raje's posters were removed from the BJP office in the state capital. She also remained absent from campaigning during bypolls held in three places, namely Vallabhnagar, Dhariyawad and Rajsamand. Her absence and staying away from party happenings became the burning topic in the state politics.

She neither showed up during campaigning nor marked her presence in significant party meetings.

In fact, a parallel team was being run under 'Team Vasundhara Raje 2023'. It released a list of its own district presidents in the state.

Further, during the second wave of Covid, while the BJP ran 'Seva hi Sangathan' campaign, the Raje team ran 'Vasundhara Jan Rasoi' where food was served to the needy.

When her daughter-in-law was unwell and admitted to a renowned hospital in Gurugram, Raje and her followers were seen conducting special prayers.

She continued her religious yatras in different parts of the state (often referred to as political yatras) which undoubtedly attracted a good crowd.

She started her visits in the state to sacred places and paid homage to party workers and their relatives who passed away, attracting good gatherings. Her loyalists made all efforts to make these visits successful to give the message to the party that she is still there in the hearts of the people of the state.

Meanwhile, by the end of the year, Raje followers were left shocked to see their favourite leader missing from the dias of a mammoth Rajput rally organised in Jaipur in which all Rajput stalwarts were seen, including Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jaipur princess Diya Kumari but not her.

While a few leaders confirmed to that Raje was not invited to the rally, others said that she did not come despite being invited.

A few leaders confirmed that a strong message was given to the party via the rally that Raje should not be the CM face, while others remained mum when being asked about the same.

Meanwhile, the BJP office-bearers confirmed that it was for the first time that Vasundhara Raje was not on the stage of this Kshatriya rally, which was attended by around 4-5 lakh Rajputs.

What went wrong in all these years as Raje, who was involved in rallies and programmes of the Kshatriya Yuva Sangh in the past and had participated in rallies of Kshatriya Yuvak Sangh in Jaipur in 2008 and in Jodhpur in 2017, was missing in this rally remains an unanswered question.

Has the queen, who once referred to herself as the daughter of Rajput, lost her charm among the warrior lobby or is she still ruling their hearts? Let's wait for the coming year, says a BJP worker.

