Rajinder Nagar by-polls: 8 Union Ministers in BJP's star campaigners' list

New Delhi, June 9 The BJP has named eight union ministers and several MPs as the party's star campaigners for Rajinder Nagar assembly by-poll in the national capital scheduled to be held in June 23.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani, Narendra Singh Tomar, Bhupender Yadav, Giriraj Singh, Nityanand Rai, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakshi Lekhi will campaign for BJP candidate Rajesh Bhatia in the Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency.

Lok Sabha member Radha Mohan Singh, Dr. Harshvardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, Gautam Gambhir, Ravi Kishan and Hansraj Hans have also been made star campaigners of BJP for Rajinder Nagar by-poll.

BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda, Rajya Sabha member and general secretary Dushyant Gautam, secretary Alka Gurjar and Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta are also named as star campaigners for by-polls.

A senior Delhi BJP functionary said that 40 names of star campaigners finalised the social equation of Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency.

"Punjabis are in a dominating position in Rajinder Nagar and 'Poorvanchali' (people from Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar) are emerging as influential vote banks," he said.

To attract a new segment of 'Poorvanchali' voters in the constituency, the BJP has made union ministers Giriraj Singh and Rai, Radha Mohan Singh, Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan as the party's star campaigners.

The party has planned to hold a series of small public meetings of these star campaigners in the coming days before the end of campaigning.

Delhi BJP president Gupta said: "Emphasis will be on reaching out to each and every voter of the constituency with the BJP's policy through small or corner meetings."

Others named as BJP star campaigners are Vijay Goyal, R.P. Singh, Rakesh Daulatbad, Siddharthan, Rambir Singh Bidhuri, Vijender Gupta, Abhay Verma, Anil Vajpai, O.P. Sharma, Mohan Singh Bisht, Jitendra Mahajan, Ajay Mahavar, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Harsh Malhotra, Dinesh Pratap Singh, Karmvir Karma, Harish Khurana, Vinod Sahrawat, Bhupendra Gotwal and Yogita Singh.

Polling will be held on June 23 and counting of votes will take place on June 26.

The bypoll was necessitated after AAP's Chadha resigned from the Delhi Assembly after he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

The BJP has already deployed senior workers which include former MLAs, those who contested assembly election, former councillors, sitting and former state and district office bearers at each polling booth of the constituency.

