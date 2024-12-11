Rajkot Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in Gujarat's Metoda GIDC (Watch Video)

Rajkot, Gujarat (December 11, 2024): A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Metoda GIDC area of Rajkot on Wednesday. A video shared by news agency PTI showed thick smoke rising from the factory premises.

The fire department quickly responded to the scene after being informed about the incident. Firefighters from Rajkot were also deployed to assist with efforts to control the blaze. Factory workers joined the firefighting team in attempts to extinguish the fire.

The Metoda GIDC area, situated on the outskirts of Rajkot, is known as a significant industrial hub. It houses many factories focused on manufacturing and production.

No casualties have been reported so far, but significant property damage is feared. Authorities are still assessing the full extent of the damage as efforts to control the fire continue.