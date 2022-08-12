Rajnath felicitates armed forces personnel who won medals at Commonwealth Games

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitated Armed Forces personnel who brought laurels to the country in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday.

It is a commendable feat that 15 sportspersons from the three services bagged six Gold, four Silver and five Bronze medals for India, out of the total 31 personnel who participated in the Games held between July 28 - August 8.

Gold medalists Naib Subedar Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Havildar Achinta Sheuli, Subedar Amit, Subedar Deepak Punia, Ag PO PT Naveen and Ag PO Com (Tel) Eldhose Paul attended the felicitation ceremony along with Silver and Bronze medal winners as well as other participants.

Rajnath Singh lauded the contingent for their superlative performances, encouraging them to excel in all future sporting events and bring glory to the nation.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, and Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen BS Raju were present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host all the medal winners of the Commonwealth 2022 games at his official residence at 11 am on Saturday.

From July 28 to August 8, nearly 200 Indian athletes competed for medals across 16 different sports at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

India wrapped up its Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign at fourth position with 61 medals (22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze). Wrestling topped the medal chart with 12 medals including six gold while weightlifting accounted for 10 medals.

India has delivered its fifth-best performance of all time in their Commonwealth Games history, with their best being a total of 101 medals when the games were held at home in 2010.

One of the major highlights of the mega event was the clinching of a gold medal by boxer Nikhat Zareen.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 came to an end with a stunning closing ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Monday. The Commonwealth Games flag was presented to the Governor of Victoria. The state of Victoria, Australia will be the next host of the Commonwealth Games in 2026.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor