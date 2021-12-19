Rajnath inaugurates Centre of Excellence in Land Survey to train officials in emerging survey technologies

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates Centre of Excellence in Land Survey in National Institute of Defence Estates Management (NIDEM) to train Government officers in emerging survey technologies like Drone surveys and Satellite imagery-based surveys.

"The centre was inaugurated on December 16. The Centre of Excellence will cater to the training needs of Government officers and technical personnel who are involved in surveys exclusively in emerging survey technologies like Drone surveys and Satellite imagery-based surveys," said a Defence Ministry statement on Saturday.

"Nowadays real-time monitoring systems based on digital photogrammetric techniques, high-resolution satellite imagery, airborne and terrestrial laser scanner devices can give a set of powerful tools for geometric surveying and modelling. The Centre of Excellence is focused on such new techniques of the survey," it added.

"All steps will be taken to bring the Centre of Excellence on the national arena to become a premier Training Centre for Survey in latest techniques," said Ajay Kumar Sharma, Directorate General, Defence Estates.

The expertise developed will also be shared with other Central and State Government Departments including autonomous bodies who are willing to sponsor participants to the basis and specialized courses to be conducted at the Centre of Excellence.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor