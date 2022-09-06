Rajnath, Jaishankar to visit Japan for 2+2 ministerial meet

New Delhi, Sep 6 Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and S. Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Japan to attend the second India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Meeting from September 7-10, the Ministry of External Affairs announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement said that Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar will also hold the Defence Ministerial Meeting and Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue with their Japanese counterparts, Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, respectively.

The India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is based on shared values of democracy, freedom and respect for rule of law, according to the Ministry.

During the visit, the two sides also will further explore new initiatives to strengthen the partnership.

India and Japan had accommodated pressing concerns during the 14th annual summit when Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited India on his first bilateral visit and met his counterpart Narendra Modi.

A joint statement was issued by the two countries underscored efforts towards bringing peace, stability and prosperity to a world battling the Covid-19 health and economic crisis as well as the Russia-Ukraine war.

