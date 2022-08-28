Rajnath Singh approves 3rd positive indigenisation list to minimise imports by DPSUs

In a continuous pursuit of self-reliance in defence manufacturing and to minimise imports by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan', Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the third Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) of 780 strategically important Line Replacement Units (LRUs), Sub-systems and components with a timeline beyond which they will only be procured from the domestic industry.

"This list is in continuation to the two PILs of LRUs, sub-systems, assemblies, sub-assemblies and components that were published in December 2021 and March 2022. These lists contain 2,500 items which are already indigenised and 458 (351+107) items which will be indigenised within the given timelines," a Ministry statement said. Out of 458, 167 items (1st PIL -163, 2nd PIL - 4) have been indigenised, so far, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The Ministry further said that the indigenisation of these items will be taken up through different routes under 'Make' category.

"'Make' Category aims to achieve self-reliance by involving greater participation of the Indian industry. Projects involving design and development of equipment, systems, major platforms or upgrades thereof by the industry can be taken up under this category." It said.

It said that the indigenous development of these LRUs, Sub-systems and components will bolster the economy and reduce the import dependence of DPSUs. In addition, it will help to harness the design capabilities of the domestic defence industry and position India as a design leader in these technologies.

The DPSUs will soon float Expression of Interest (EoIs), and Request for Proposal (RFPs) and the industry may come forward to participate in a large number.

Earlier in March, the Ministry of Defence approved a list of 107 strategically important Line Replacement Units with a timeline beyond which there will be an embargo on their import.

