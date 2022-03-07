Rajnath Singh calls for innovation, increased international cooperation to deal with issues affecting health of the world

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday called for innovation and increased international cooperation to deal with issues that affect the health of the world.

Singh virtually inaugurated the four-day Indo-Pacific Military Health Exchange (IPMHE) conference co-hosted by Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) and US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM).

In his address at the conference themed 'Military Healthcare in a Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous (VUCA) World', Singh described medical service as an important pillar for any military and said that in addition to their own combat-related duties, they are the most valuable second responders in times of natural and man-made calamities and crises and are in a perpetual state of readiness.

He lauded the AFMS for promoting and delivering preventive, curative, rehabilitative medical care to the serving soldier/sailor/airman and their families and the veterans with utmost professionalism.

Singh also commended the significant role played by AFMS and USINDOPACOM in addressing the challenges posed by COVID-19.

He said that despite limitations such as short warning period, pressure on existing infrastructure and disparity in resources, the last two years have brought out the very best amongst the medical fraternity, civil society volunteer groups and governments which went out of the way to help those in need during the pandemic.

"The last two years have witnessed best practices being developed to overcome disruptions in the supply chain, ensure availability of drugs, other medical supplies, vaccines and the knowhow of treatment breakthroughs. We witnessed the Armed Forces criss-cross the seas and skies to reach those who needed assistance in times of calamity. Protocols were designed and implemented to safeguard those who remained in frontline duties. All this became possible because our global village upheld the traditional virtues of community living, sharing and placing the larger good before self. And it was accompanied by modern-day advances of shared learning, shared knowledge and shared communication," said Singh.

He added that this collective experience has highlighted various invaluable lessons for facing similar challenges in the future.

The sentiment of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), Singh said, is best exemplified by the contribution of the medical profession that has universally been considered noble.

He praised the meaningful impact of the IPMHE in the field of military medicine across the world through a sustained professional collaboration between doctors, nurses, dentists and medical administrators.

"The IPMHE has clearly proved their ability to deliver health care under the most trying circumstances. This has been achieved through hard training, perseverance and motivation over many years, which our health care professionals in uniform have in abundance. To make the impact of military medicine more meaningful, Armed Forces of various countries and the USINDOPACOM have created an important platform in the form of this conference for sharing experiences and facilitating gainful learning," he said.

The Defence Minister appreciated the fact that the IPMHE is addressing contemporary, real-time and relevant issues pertaining to military medicine, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, infectious diseases, medical logistics and related issues.

He stressed the importance of military medicine and the need for increased cooperation among countries in issues that affect the health of the world. He called for continued improvement in medical research and medical training, keeping with the present scenario, saying that the deliberations on these during the conference will be beneficial to all.

"If you want something new, you have to stop doing something old. Therefore, new creations and innovations are necessary for the advancement in any field. I am glad to know that the innovation session will showcase in-house innovations by our young and able medical officers," added the Union Minister.

Further, he shared his views on the important role played by women in the Armed Forces across the world and said that the government believes in providing enhanced responsibilities to women at par with their male counterparts.

"Different countries have different terms of engagement and employment for women in uniform. In India, women have distinguished themselves in the field of Combat Medical Care, not only as health care providers but also through their leadership at the highest level of the profession," said Singh.

( With inputs from ANI )

