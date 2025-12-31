Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi offer prayers at Hanuman Garhi and Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Dec 31 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday visited Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya, where they offered prayers to Lord Hanuman amid devotional chants.

After paying obeisance at Hanuman Garhi, the two leaders proceeded to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex, where they offered prayers at the Ram Lalla temple and the Ram Darbar.

They performed aarti, circumambulated the temple, and prayed for peace, prosperity and the welfare of the nation and Uttar Pradesh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Ayodhya earlier in the day to participate in the Pratishtha Dwadashi programme. He was received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, from where they travelled together to Hanuman Garhi and later to the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

Amid chants of Jai Shri Ram and Vedic mantras, the Defence Minister and the Chief Minister participated in temple rituals and hoisted the religious flag atop the Maa Annapurna temple within the complex.

As they emerged from the temple, devotees greeted them with loud chants of “Jai Shri Ram.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath waved to the crowd and blessed children gathered at the site.

A deeply devotional and festive atmosphere prevailed across the temple complex throughout the day.

A large number of devotees from across the country and abroad thronged Ayodhya on the occasion of Pratishtha Dwadashi to have darshan of Lord Shri Ram.

Long queues were witnessed as the temple complex echoed with devotional slogans, with devotees describing the experience as spiritually uplifting and peaceful.

As part of the religious observances, Tatvakalash rituals, havan, mantra chanting and special prayers were conducted.

The temple administration had made elaborate arrangements, deploying additional security personnel and volunteers to ensure smooth crowd management and convenience for devotees.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor