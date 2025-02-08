Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi expected at Invest Karnataka's inaugural event in Bengaluru: Minister

Bengaluru, Feb 8 Karnataka Medium and Large Industries Minister M.B. Patil on Saturday announced that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi are among the leaders expected to attend the inaugural event ahead of Global Investors Meet (GIM) - Invest Karnataka 2025 on February 11.

The GIM is scheduled from February 12–14.

Addressing media in Bengaluru, Patil said: "Distinguished leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy, and Minister of State for Labour and Employment and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shobha Karandlaje, are expected to attend the inauguration and participate in the summit."

