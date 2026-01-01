Rajnath Singh visits Bangladesh HC, offers condolences over Khaleda Zia's demise

New Delhi, Jan 1 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday visited the High Commission of Bangladesh in New Delhi to express condolences over the death of Bangladesh National Party (BNP) chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

Signing the condolence book, Singh conveyed deep sorrow and extended his thoughts to Khaleda Zia’s family and the people of Bangladesh.

"Went to the High Commission of Bangladesh in New Delhi. Signed the Condolence Book expressing our profound sorrow at the passing of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of Bangladesh," the Defence Minister posted on X.

Following Singh's visit, Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, took to X, stating, "Honoured to welcome HE Rajnath Singh, Hon Indian Defence Minister at Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi as he conveyed condolences of India and paid homage to former Bangladesh Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson (late) Khaleda Zia, in Delhi."

Earlier on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar visited Dhaka to represent India at the funeral of Khaleda Zia, the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh. He conveyed the Indian government's condolences to the BNP Acting Chairperson, Tarique Rahman, on the passing of his mother and former Bangladesh PM.

In a post on X, the EAM said that upon arrival in Dhaka, he met with Tarique Rahman and handed over to him a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the government and people of India. Expressed confidence that Begum Khaleda Zia's vision and values will guide the development of our partnership," he added.

EAM Jaishankar acknowledged Zia's contribution to democracy and expressed optimism about strengthening India-Bangladesh ties in the wake of a democratic transition following the upcoming elections.

Sharing photos of EAM's meeting with Tarique Rahman, Hamidullah, posted on X stating "HE Dr S Jaishankar Hon. External Affairs Minister, in Dhaka, conveys condolences of the people and Govt of India as Bangladesh mourns passing of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, recognised her contribution to democracy and expressed optimism to strengthen India Bangladesh ties following democratic transition in Bangladesh thru the upcoming election (Feb 2026)."

Khaleda Zia, a three-time Prime Minister and long-time chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, died early Tuesday morning after a prolonged illness. She was 80.

She was laid to rest with full State honours on Wednesday afternoon beside her husband, country's former President Ziaur Rahman, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka, according to local media reports.

