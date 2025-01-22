Rajouri Mysterious Deaths: Budhal Area Declared As Containment Zone Due to Health Concerns

The District Magistrate (DM) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir declared the Budhal area a containment zone due to health concerns. Strict measures include sealing affected homes, prohibiting gatherings, and monitoring meal distribution for residents.

According to an order issued by the DM, officials will monitor all meals provided to families in the area. 17 people so far have died mysteriously in three families. A team from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has already visited the areas and investigated the situation.

Jammu and Kashmir: Rajouri's District Magistrate declared Budhal a containment zone due to health concerns. Strict measures include sealing affected homes, prohibiting gatherings, and monitoring meal distribution for residents pic.twitter.com/JoyIq3g2rc — IANS (@ians_india) January 22, 2025

The houses of these affected families will be sealed, and entry will be strictly prohibited for all individuals, including family members unless authorized by designated officials. All families identified as close contacts of affected individuals shall be declared as Containment Zone 2.

Individuals from these families must be immediately shifted to GMC Rajouri for continuous health monitoring.”Additionally, all households in Badhal Village have been declared as Containment Zone 3.