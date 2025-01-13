Rajouri Tragedy: Mysterious Illness Kills 3 Children; 6 Others Hospitalized in Baddal Village

A mysterious illness in the Baddal area of Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, has sparked panic among locals. Six children fell ill after a family meal, leading to the tragic deaths of three. This incident comes barely a month after a similar unexplained illness claimed five lives, including four children, in the same region.

On Saturday, Mohammad Aslam and his family visited Fazal Hussain’s home in Baddal. Shortly after returning home and having dinner, his three children developed high fever, vomiting, and excessive sweating. They were rushed to GMC Hospital in Rajouri in critical condition. Doctors identified the affected children as Zahoor Ahmad (14), Nabina (8), and Yasmeen Akhtar. By Sunday, three more children—Mohammad Maroof (10), Safeena (6), and Zabeena Kauser—also fell ill, bringing the total to six. Despite efforts, three of them succumbed to the illness.

In response, senior officials, including Rajouri-Poonch Range DIG Tejinder Singh, Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma, and SSP Gaurav Sikarwar, visited Baddal village. They met with the grieving families, offering condolences and assuring comprehensive support. The administration has deployed ambulances, healthcare workers, and ASHA staff to the area to assist residents. So far, 12 deaths have been reported in Baddal due to this unexplained illness, leaving the community anxious and demanding answers. Health officials are investigating the cause of this alarming situation.

