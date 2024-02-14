Rajya Sabha Biennial Elections 2024: Sonia Gandhi from Rajasthan, Himachal for Abhishek Manu Singhvi; Check List of Candidates

Congress on Wednesday, February 14 released another list of candidates to contest the biennial elections to the council of states from the states. The party has fielded Sonia Gandhi from Rajasthan and nominated Abhishek Manu Singhvi from Himachal Pradesh.

The Election Commission on Monday (February 12) said that the Rajya Sabha biennial polls 2024 will be held on February 27 for 56 seats, as the tenure of incumbents, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and BJP president J P Nadda, will end in April.

Check List Here:

Sonia Gandhi from Rajasthan

Abhishek Manu Singhvi from Himachal Pradesh

The vacancies also include seats held by nine Union ministers, including Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The nomination process will begin on February 8 with the issuance of the notification.

February 15 will be the last date for filing nominations, while February 20 is the last date to withdraw candidature. As per the established practice, while voting will take place from 9 AM to 4 pm, the counting will be held on the same day from 5 pm onwards. While 50 members retire on April 2, six do so on April 3, the EC said.