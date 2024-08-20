Rajya Sabha By-Election 2024: BJP Announces Candidates for RS Bypolls, Fields Dhairyashil Patil from Maharashtra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections on Tuesday. The party has nominated Kiran Choudhary from Haryana and George Kurian from Madhya Pradesh.

Bar Council of India Chairman, senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra from Bihar

George Kurian from Madhya Pradesh

Ravneet Singh Bittu from Rajasthan

Rajib Bhattacharjee from…

Choudhary, a Jat leader who recently joined the BJP from Congress due to differences with Bhupinder Singh Hooda, is among the key candidates. Kurian is set to represent the party from Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP has also put forward Ravneet Singh Bittu, a minister in the Modi Cabinet, for the Rajasthan seat. Bittu, who previously lost the election from Ludhiana, is expected to contest again.

Additionally, the party has fielded senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra from Bihar, Rajib Bhattacharjee from Tripura, Mission Ranjan Das and Rameswar Teli from Assam, Mamata Mohanta from Odisha, and Dhairyashil Patil from Maharashtra.